HONEOYE, N.Y. - Nelson C. "Greg" Gregory Sr., 88, of 68 Cheryl Drive, Honeoye, died Tuesday morning (March 12, 2019) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, following a long illness.



Born in East Greenbush, N.Y. on Nov. 8, 1930, he was the son of George and Ethel (Knapp) Gregory.



Greg grew up in the Hudson Valley area of New York State, residing primarily in Greenbush, N.Y. He lived in the Livonia and Springwater areas for many years and had resided in Honeoye for over 20 years.



For much of his adult life, Greg was employed as a truck driver, driving for many companies, including Fugle Auto Parts of South Livonia and delivering corn syrup for Sweetener's Plus in Lakeville. He also worked as a general farm hand for Wilbur Webb Farm in Lima for many years, finally retiring at the age of 80.



Greg was affectionately known as a "prankster" who enjoyed having a good natured laugh with his friends. In his younger years he enjoyed small game hunting and in later years loved deer hunting with his son. Greg enjoyed watching sporting events on TV and loved rooting for the Buffalo Bills. He never turned down the opportunity to tip a few back and spend quality time with his friends and family that he loved the most.



Greg proudly served his country in the US Navy for nearly 12 years, being honorably discharged in 1960. During his time of service he spent four years in foreign lands and in sea service during the Korean War. He affectionately spoke of his years of service and was proud to be a member of the Harrison-Lee Post 283 American Legion.



He was preceded in death by his Aunt Libby, who raised him; and his late brother, George Gregory.



Survivors include the love of his life, Joan Gregory; his daughter, Lisa (Shane) Gascon of Springwater; his son, Nelson "J.R." (Jen) Gregory of Wayland; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



At Greg's request, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Canaseraga, will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Greg's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, N.Y. 13790



