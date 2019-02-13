|
YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. - Riley Patrick Powell passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5, 2019 in Youngstown, N.Y. at the age of 20.
He will live on in the hearts of his parents, Donald Powell and Rebecca McGillivray Powell; his siblings, Seth, Ian, Isabella and Sage Powell, as well as Meghan Morgan, Emma and Drew Powell and Adrianna Fearby; his grandmothers, Glyndora Powell (Youngstown) and Patricia Middaugh McGillivray (Arcade, N.Y.); and grandfathers, Dennis McGillivray (Wellsville, N.Y.) and Clair Slawson (Emporium, Pa.). He is survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles and many friends. He was met in heaven by his grandfather, Robert E. Powell, who passed away in January.
Riley was born January 7, 1999 in Springville, N.Y. He graduated with the Class of 2017 at Alfred-Almond Senior High School and from Wildwood BOCES with a certificate in auto mechanics. Riley enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was due to ship out Feb. 25. He was also a Junior Firefighter in Alfred Station.
Riley loved life. He listened to his music loud and always sang at the top of his lungs. He loved to drive back roads and fast highways. He loved the woods, collecting ginseng and traveled the country with his family chasing a grizzly in Yellowstone for a photo and swimming with manatees in Florida. He was fiercely loyal, generous, kind and eager to make people laugh with his slapstick humor and constant jokes. Riley was known for his memes and his love of Ronald Reagan. He loved wearing a good suit. Life was an adventure that he lived as fully as he could because he saw such wonder in the world we share.
Funeral services will be held at Union University Church, 5 Church St., in Alfred, on Feb. 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. There will be a reception following the service at the church hall across the street. Riley's close friends and family are invited to linger for story sharing and Riley's favorite music after the reception.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019