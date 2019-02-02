Home

Robert L. Cornish Obituary
HOWARD - Retired Hornell City Firefighter, Robert L. Cornish, 75, passed away early Saturday morning (Feb. 2, 2019) at his home on Craig Road, Town of Howard.

To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of his family at Rural Cemetery, Hornell.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.

Arrangements are with the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 2, 2019
