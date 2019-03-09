HORNELL/KANONA, N.Y. - Sharon M. Bush, 68, of 7668 State Route 53, Kanona, formerly of Hornell, passed away peacefull Thursday morning (March 7, 2019) at her home, following a long illness.



Born in Corning on June 4, 1950, she was the daughter of Eldon and June (Salvate) Benjamin.



Sharon grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School. She had been employed as a Nurse's Aide and Health Care Provider for Sue's Rest Home of Hornell and Maple Crest Manor of Hornell.



An avid bingo player, Sharon loved traveling to such places as Salamanca, Dansville, Corning, Bath and Hornell to play bingo. She loved her family and enjoyed hosting an annual Family Reunion at her home where family would come and spend the entire weekend. A great time was always had by all! Sharon also loved watching old western movies and old Western TV with a little bit of Family Feud thrown in for good measure.



She was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Valimont and Maryanne Alexander.



Survivors include the love of her life of 25 years, Raymond L. Clark of Kanona; two daughters, Dawn M. (Gary Day) Gardner of Kanona and Dana L. (Raymond London) Rougex of Hornell; one son, Vance N. Gardner, Jr. of Alfred; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



At Sharon's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with final interment in Woodhull Cemetery.



Family and friends will be invited to attend a "Celebration of Life" to be held at a later date.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Sharon's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com