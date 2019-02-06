|
Aldine Marie Schulze, 90, of Independence, MO passed away at the home of her son and daughter-in-law on January 31, 2019.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 7, at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 8, at the chapel. Aldine will be laid to rest with her husband in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO at 2 p.m. Friday.
Donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church where Aldine had been a member for over 40 years.
Aldine was born on October 31, 1928 in Lockwood, Mo. to Frederick and Emelia (Schilling) Eggerman. After graduating high school, Aldine moved to Kansas City to work. She met Hans at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. They were married in May 1949 and were married almost 64 years. Aldine enjoyed sewing, quilting, fishing, bowling, traveling, playing cards and bingo. She was a faithful fan of her beloved KC Royals. More than anything, Aldine took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved when the entire family could get together.
Survivors include; son David Schulze and his wife Donna; son Jeff Schulze and his wife Barbara; daughter Nancy Bruening; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.
Aldine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Cleo and Willard Eggerman.
The family would like to thank Dr. Markway and the staff of KC Hospice for taking such loving care of Aldine.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 6, 2019