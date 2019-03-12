Home

Alex Clinton Edwards

Alex Clinton Edwards, 36, joined our Lord in his glorious kingdom peacefully Friday evening, March 8, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Donald Lee Edmondson and paternal grandmother Marilyn Eagle.

He is survived by his parents Bill and Lisa Edwards, maternal grandmother Gloria Edmondson, sisters Leslie, Calle, and Kelsey Edwards, niece Alexis Morgan and nephew Samuel Morgan, all from Independence, Missouri.

Alex's family plans a private memorial.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 12, 2019
