Beverly J. Boynton, 86, Independence, Missouri, passed away February 23, 2019.



Memorial services will begin at 10 a.m. on, Thursday, February 28 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Mound Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday at the chapel.



Kindly omit flowers. The family requests contributions to the Friends of Sugar Creek, 606 Sterling Ave., Sugar Creek, MO 64054.



Beverly was born March 14, 1932 in Independence and was a life-long resident of Sugar Creek. She loved working in her yard and with her flowers. She and her husband were world travelers and went on many cruises. She was a volunteer at the Friends of Sugar Creek. She loved R & B music and Ella Fitzgerald.



Beverly was preceded in death by her husband John Boynton in 2016. She is survived by daughter Pam Kibler; son John Russell and wife Diane; granddaughter Bree Sontheimer and husband Erik, all of Independence, MO; sister Patsy Panijan and husband Joe, Kansas City, KS; brother George Beal, Independence, MO and many other family members.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Carson-Speaks Chapel; 816-252-7900. Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary