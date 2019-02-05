|
Bill Dean Hahn, 90 of Independence, MO, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Billy was born October 30, 1928 in Independence, MO to Edward and Peggy Hahn and has been a longtime area resident.
He graduated from NE High School in 1946 and later received his BA from William Jewel in 1949. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He played minor league baseball and was playing for the Iola Indians in Iola, KS where he met his future bride, Jacqueline "Jackie" White who he married in 1951. He had worked for 33 years for Hallmark Cards until he retired as Sr. Marketing Manager in 1986. Bill was also well known to many young ballplayers in Independence through his involvement as a coach in the Queen City Little Leagues in the 1960's and early 70's. He enjoyed golfing and crossword puzzles. He was a member of the Hallmark retiree's. Rotary International and was instrumental in the KC Senior Golf Association. He was also a member of the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include; his loving wife, Jackie of the home; 2 sons, Nick Hahn and his wife Diane of Wichita, KS and Joel Hahn and his wife Zetta of Lancaster, KY; a grandson, 1st Lt. Zachary J. Hahn and wife Ashley of Lexington, KY; nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Byam.
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m., until service time at the chapel.
Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his name to Cancer Research Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com www.speakschapel.com/>
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 5, 2019