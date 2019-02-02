|
Buddy B. Comer, 87, of Independence, Mo passed away on January 30, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, at Immanuel Baptist Church 112 W. 23rd St., Independence, MO 64055.
Buddy was 1 of 6 children born in Independence to Arthur and Ida (Palmatier) Comer. He was a member of the graduating class of 1949 at William Chrisman High School. With the signature of his parents, Buddy enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving during the Korean Conflict obtaining he rank of Corporal.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for over 50 years, along with his family, where he taught Sunday School. After the passing of his wife Shirley, Buddy spent most days at the Palmer Center, volunteering his time and energy. It was there that he met his second wife, Willa Comer. Buddy loved sports of all kinds and was a season ticket holder of the Kansas City Chiefs for many years. Buddy was also loyal and loudly cheered for the KC Royals. He also enjoyed watching Mizzou. Buddy was a faithful, loving, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include; son Randy Comer and his wife Sheena; son Scott Comer and his wife Wanda; son Tim Comer; daughter Cindy Bush and her husband Tom; daughter in law Linda Comer; step-son Dexter Stark and his wife Sandy; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 52 years Shirley Comer, wife of 12 years Willa Comer; son Mark Comer, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Villages of Jackson Creek and Caris Hospice for the loving care of Buddy.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Caris Hospice or the food pantry at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 2, 2019