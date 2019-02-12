Home

Carol (McCarty) Young


1940 - 2019
Carol (McCarty) Young Obituary
Carol Young, 78, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 in her Blue Springs, Missouri home.

Carol was born on February 6, 1940 in Independence, Missouri. Most of her adult life she resided in Huntsville, Arkansas. Carol enjoyed nature, specifically the mountains of Arkansas as well as animals. She loved reading and traveling. She was a gifted sketch artist, painter and writer. Carol's work was regularly published in The M-ark (A newsletter of Arkansas Mensa). She had her own column entitled "Mountain Views".

Carol is survived by her sister Jeanette McCarty, several cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol was a unique, free-spirited soul who will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2019
