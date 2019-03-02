Home

Clarence "Richard" Burriss

Clarence "Richard" Burriss Obituary

Clarence "Richard" Burriss, 71, Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away the morning of February 26, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center surrounded by family.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Grace Baptist Church, 600 SW Maple Lane, Oak Grove. The service is to follow at 2 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Richard's life that will be held at 5 p.m. at Side Pockets, 1237 MO 7, Blue Springs, MO 64014.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 2, 2019
