Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
Connie Ruth Searcy


Connie Ruth Searcy, 70, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., on Friday, February 15, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel 1501 W. Lexington, Independence, Missouri 64052.

Connie was born September 1, 1948 in Butler, Missouri to Keith and Elsie (James) Tippe. After graduating from Butler High School in 1966, Connie moved to Independence to pursue a career in cosmetology. It was here that she met and married her husband, Namon Searcy in 1973. Connie and Namon later welcomed two daughters, Kerri and Julie. Connie worked as a hairdresser for over 40 years and owned her own salon for 8 years before retirement in 2013. When she wasn't working Connie enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, painting, flower gardening, flower arranging, camping, decorating, going on cruises, traveling, and watching football. Connie loved to laugh, and people would say she had the "best" laugh. She never complained or said a bad word about anyone. If asked how she was, Connie would reply, "I'm perfect!" She was determined, hardworking and driven.

Connie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Namon Searcy; daughters, Kerri Rees (Hugo) and Julie McKiernan; grandchildren, Hailey Kelley (Derrick), Emilee Rees, Namon McKiernan, and Nathan McKiernan; a brother, Dennis Tippie (Diana); uncle, Billy Tippie; Sister-in-law, Debbie Lafferty (Jerald); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Carson-Speaks Chapel; 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 14, 2019
