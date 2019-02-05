|
Don Atterbury, 75, of Independence, MO passed away February 1, 2019.
Don was born on November 12, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO to E. Donald Joseph, Sr. and Florence (Gisvold) Atterbury.
He proudly served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam with the United States Army. Don was a Trim Carpenter by trade he, along with his partner Ron Snivley, owned and operated their own company. There wasn't anything Don couldn't build or fix. He loved passing on his knowledge and advice to his sons and grandchildren. Don along with his wife, Vicky, enjoyed vacationing in Colorado, bargain hunting and going to auctions. In his spare time, he liked to read, especially history, and target practicing. Don was a man's man and was the rock of the family. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Survivors include; his loving wife of over 39 years Vicky Atterbury, sons Timothy Petterson, Jr., James Petterson, Michael Petterson and James Atterbury, daughter Donna Atterbury, brothers Tom Atterbury and Patrick Saylor; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Atterbury.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at the church.
Burial with full Military Honors will take place in Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Baptist Church in memory of Don.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 5, 2019