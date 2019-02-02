|
|
Donna Mae Hutchison, 86, unexpectedly passed away at home on January 31, 2019.
She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Memaw and friend. Donna was born on June 6, 1932 in Monument, KS to Ervin and Doris Allen, who preceded her in death in 1933.
She was raised by her maternal grandmother in Raytown and Independence areas. Donna attended Chapel Hill Grade School and Raytown High School. In 1958 Donna married the love of her life, Roy E. Hutchison. Together they raised her three daughters. They lived a life together full of love, laughter and many good times. Their devotion to one another was unmatched. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before losing him in 2012. While most of her days were spent as a stay-at-home wife and mother, she also managed the office for Roy E. Hutchison Construction Company from 1980-1986. She was extraordinary at caring for her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ervin and Doris Allen; grandmother, J. Irene Akers; grandfather, Harold B. Salters; beloved husband, Roy E. Hutchison and son-in-law, Craig J. Pierce.
She leaves daughters Judy Pierce, Donita (Bill) Romines and Jymme (Randy) Montgomery. She also leaves grandchildren, Craig Pierce II, Corbin (Alyson) Pierce, Bill (Amiee) Romines, Beth (Cory) Hunt, Robin (John) Ruhlman, Cody (Ashley) Crank, Amy (Shawn) Parsons, Ryan (Tiffany) Montgomery and great-grandchildren; Scarlett, Ava, Harrison, Rowan, Jack, Max, Tate, Carter, Aubrey, Ellie, Wyatt, Sasha.
She loved entertaining her family for holidays and special occasions and together with her husband many celebrations and weekends were spent with family and friends at their lake home. The good memories she helped create, leaving behind a legacy of a life well lived. Roy and Donna being reunited comforts her grieving family.
Visitation will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, February 4, at 10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be expressed with Floral Hills at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Arrangements: Floral Hills, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 2, 2019