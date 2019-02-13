

Dorothy Christy of Independence, MO passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.



She was the daughter of Irene and William F. Drummond who preceded her in death as well as her infant son.



Survivors include her husband, Greg, of 64 years, three sons: David (Brenda) Blue Springs, Kevin (Cathy) Lee's Summit; and Robert (Lisa) of Springfield, MO, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



Dorothy earned a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from Central Missouri University and spent most of her teaching career in the Fort Osage School District, retiring in 1992. She earned several awards including Missouri Business Teacher of the Year, Region Three and received a Pioneer award from the Fort Osage District.



Favorite activities included boating, camping, and traveling the USA and the world, including Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Ireland, Hawaii, Alaska, Fiji, Mexico and the Caribbean.



Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, from 9-10 a.m. with a memorial service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St. Independence, MO 64055.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Aplastic Anemia Society or the First Baptist Church of Independence.



Published in The Examiner on Feb. 13, 2019