Gary Deal, 77, of Independence, MO (formerly of Kingston, MO) passed away March 7, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service on Tuesday, March 12, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO.
Gary was born June 27, 1941 in Kansas City, MO. He was a flight instructor and an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Helen (Runkle) Deal; and son-in-law, Rick Winship.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rita (Foster) Deal; daughter, Heather Winship; son, Eric Deal and wife Theresa; grandchildren, Ashley Hinck and husband Jordan, Miles Winship, Trevor Winship, William Deal, Amelia Deal; and great grandson, Landon Hinck.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 9, 2019