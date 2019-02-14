|
Harlan O'Guin Jr., 77, passed away on February 8, 2019 at St. Joe Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Born in Independence, Missouri, he was the son of Harlan O'Guin Sr. and Mamie Opal O'Guin. He only finished his eighth grade year in school, as times were hard in the family, before entering the workforce. He went on to work in the stockyards in Texas in his late teens before coming back to Kansas City. In his early adult years, he worked at Ford Motor Company before going on to work in construction. In the 1970's, he started his own sod company, Harlan O'Guin Jr. Sod, which he owned until 2010.
He loved to travel, take vacations with his family, cook, learn and discuss history, do crossword puzzles, listen to country music, help people, and…drink beer. He will be remembered for his larger than life personality, dry sense of humor, business savvy, concern for others, and love for his children.
Harlan was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth June O'Guin, whom he was married to for 51 years; his parents, Harlan O'Guin Sr. and Mamie Opal O'Guin; 4 siblings; and 2 grandsons.
He is survived by 5 children; Frank O'Guin (Christine), Harlan O'Guin III, Donnita O'Guin-Spickler (Ray), Michelle Walz (Tracey), and Travis O'Guin (Dawn); 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Gene Conley; 2 sisters, Connie Hart and Peggy (Anna Lee) Peterson; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Services will be held Friday, February 15th, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Independence, Missouri. Services will be from 12 -1 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Procession and Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64138.
Arrangements entrusted to McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home; 816-353-6555.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 14, 2019