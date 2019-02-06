Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:30 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
2200 N. Blue Mills Rd
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Van Compernolle Ratchford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Mary (Soetaert) Van Compernolle Ratchford


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Irene Mary (Soetaert) Van Compernolle Ratchford Obituary
Irene Mary (Soetaert) Van Compernolle Ratchford, 87, Independence, MO passed away February 3, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, February 8, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2200 N. Blue Mills Rd., Independence, MO 64058; interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m., Thursday followed by visitation from 6-8 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Irene was born October 7, 1931 to Peter and Julma (Corteville) Soetaert in Kansas City, MO.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Ralph Van Compernolle, and Mike Ratchford; brother Albert Soetaert, nephew Moras Soetaert, sister Margaret Umphenour and Mary Landram.

She is survived by daughter Debbie Conway and husband Ron; grandsons Danny and Matthew Conway; brother Moras Soetaert and wife Hazel; sister-in-law Pollie Soetaert and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now