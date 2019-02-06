|
Irene Mary (Soetaert) Van Compernolle Ratchford, 87, Independence, MO passed away February 3, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, February 8, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2200 N. Blue Mills Rd., Independence, MO 64058; interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m., Thursday followed by visitation from 6-8 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Irene was born October 7, 1931 to Peter and Julma (Corteville) Soetaert in Kansas City, MO.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Ralph Van Compernolle, and Mike Ratchford; brother Albert Soetaert, nephew Moras Soetaert, sister Margaret Umphenour and Mary Landram.
She is survived by daughter Debbie Conway and husband Ron; grandsons Danny and Matthew Conway; brother Moras Soetaert and wife Hazel; sister-in-law Pollie Soetaert and many nieces, nephews and friends.
