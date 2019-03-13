Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Community Church
Oak Grove, MO
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Community Church
Oak Grove, MO
James Ray Chilcutt Obituary
James Ray Chilcutt Sr., 69, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Centerpoint Hospital surrounded by his family.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Oak Grove, MO. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at Noon.

Jim was born in Tennessee to James A. and Kathryn Chilcutt on October 23, 1949. He married Raejean Gorham on March 23, 1972. Jim worked as a sign painter most of his life and is known by many as Signs by Jim. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents James and Kathryn Chilcutt, his sister Sharon Kay Chilcutt and brother Larry Chilcutt.

Jim is survived by his wife Raejean Chilcutt, his children, Kathy Bartow (Danny) and Jimmy Chilcutt. Siblings include Ben Chilcutt (Pam) and Bob Chilcutt (Shirley). Grandchildren include Justin Chilcutt, Cole Bartow, Jake Bartow and Jesse Chilcutt.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 13, 2019
