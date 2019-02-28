|
|
John L. Davis, 71, of Buckner, Missouri, entered his eternal rest on Sunday, February 3, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served his country in Vietnam, during the late 1960's. John was born in Massillon, Ohio, September 2, 1947. He has lived in Missouri for approximately the past 12 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence L. Davis, and his mother, Lula M. (Boyer) Davis, and two brothers, Randall (Randy) and Richard (Ricky) Davis.
He is survived by two loving sisters: June M. (Davis) Smith, of Mentor, Ohio, and Linda C. (Davis) Carter, of Independence, Missouri, and nine adoring nieces and nephews and many faithful friends.
Arrangements were through The Heartland Cremation and Burial Society of Raytown, Missouri.
August 10 a memorial service to be held in Beach City, Ohio, has been planned by the family.
Contributions in Johnny's honor may be made to the .
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 28, 2019