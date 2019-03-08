The Examiner Obituaries
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
2200 N. Blue Mills Rd
Independence, MO
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:15 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
2200 N. Blue Mills Rd
Independence, MO
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
2200 N. Blue Mills Rd
Independence, MO
View Map
The family of, John Vasquez Calderon, 86, calls upon his friends and family, to remember and celebrate his life after his passing on March 4, 2019.

He entered this world on June 16, 1932 in Cement City, MO, where he was born to Juan and Manuela Calderon.

John wore many hats as the provider for his family. Most of his years working were spent as a painter of agricultural equipment. His greatest accomplishment was his time spent serving his country. John enlisted in the Army in 1955. He was a veteran of the Korean War and continued his service in the Missouri Army National Guard until his retirement in 1991 from Battery D, 1st Battalion, 129th Field Artillery in Independence, MO.

John is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of 50 years, Lupe Calderon.

He was the proud father of sons Dennis and James; as well as loving father-in-law to James' wife Alexandra. He is also carried in the hearts of six grandchildren (Kari, Stephen, Kristin, Lydia, Isabel, and Sophia) and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church (2200 N. Blue Mills Rd, Independence, MO 64058) beginning at 6 p.m. (rosary at 6:15) until 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at the same location on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 a.m.

The family requests memorial contributions on his behalf be made to the at www.alz.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 8, 2019
