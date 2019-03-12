The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Cecil Daniel Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Joseph Cecil Daniel Jr. Obituary

Joseph C. Daniel, Jr., 82 of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Wilshire at Lakewood.

Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Thursday at the chapel.

Joe was born October 20, 1936 in St. Louis, MO to Joseph C. Daniel, Sr. and Christina (Hotchkiss) and has been a longtime Kansas City resident. He had worked as a surveyor and draftsman for the Corps of Engineers for 33 years until he retired in 1992. He enjoyed computers, movies, woodworking and photography. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include; his wife, Mary Ellen of the home; 2 sons, Joseph C. Daniel III and wife Leisa of Blue Springs, MO and William A. Daniel and wife Teresa of Independence, MO; 4 grandchildren, Joseph C. Daniel IV, Ethan Daniel, Tyler Daniel and Crystal Daniel and 2 great-grandchildren, Joseph C. Daniel V and Adilyn Kay Daniel.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now