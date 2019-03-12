

Joseph C. Daniel, Jr., 82 of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Wilshire at Lakewood.



Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Thursday at the chapel.



Joe was born October 20, 1936 in St. Louis, MO to Joseph C. Daniel, Sr. and Christina (Hotchkiss) and has been a longtime Kansas City resident. He had worked as a surveyor and draftsman for the Corps of Engineers for 33 years until he retired in 1992. He enjoyed computers, movies, woodworking and photography. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.



Survivors include; his wife, Mary Ellen of the home; 2 sons, Joseph C. Daniel III and wife Leisa of Blue Springs, MO and William A. Daniel and wife Teresa of Independence, MO; 4 grandchildren, Joseph C. Daniel IV, Ethan Daniel, Tyler Daniel and Crystal Daniel and 2 great-grandchildren, Joseph C. Daniel V and Adilyn Kay Daniel.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary