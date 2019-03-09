Judith C. Johnson, 83, of Independence, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at the First Baptist Church of Independence. The service will start at 1 p.m. followed by visitation in the Fireside Room.



Judy was born in Wichita Falls, TX July 19, 1935 to Truett and Jessie Lee Cone. Judy grew up in Fort Worth, Texas as the oldest of three girls. She left Fort Worth after graduating from Arlington Heights High School to attend Christian College in Columbia, Missouri. It was there she met her husband, Gerald Laun Johnson, of Oak Grove, Missouri. Jerry and Judy married August 27, 1955. After Jerry graduated from the University of Missouri School of Veterinary Medicine they moved to Independence where they remained lifelong residents, actively serving in their community and church. Judy was an active PEO member, Independence Junior Service League Officer, Nelson Art Gallery volunteer and bible study leader for youth and young couples.



Judy returned to the business world after raising her children, first as a realtor with Sunburst Realty followed by a career with Commerce Bank. Judy was a lifelong learner. She earned her Associate Arts degree from Christian College in 1955 and went back to earn her B.A. degree from Columbia (Christian) College in 1995. She then served on the Columbia College Alumni Association Advisory Board from 1996-2005. Judy was blessed with many lifelong friends and will always be remembered for her smile and faith in God.



Judy is survived by her children Jana Waits (Jim) of Independence, MO, Jayne Williams (Doug) of Winston Salem, NC, Jeff Johnson (Paige) of Phoenix, AZ, and Jim Johnson (Keri) of Prescott, AZ. Twelve grandchildren, Jonathan Waits (Lisa), Oakboro, NC; Jamie Critchlow (Taylor), Edwards, CO; Douglas Williams (Raysa), Winston Salem, NC; Mathew Williams (Leslie), Winston Salem, NC; Stuart Williams, Phoenix, AZ; Darby Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Colton Johnson, Chase Johnson, Phoenix, AZ; Jessica Stiegmann (Ryan), Phoenix, AZ; Jared Johnson and Joseph Johnson, Prescott, AZ; and 12 great grandchildren. Sisters JoAnna Shipe (Don), Ft Worth, TX and Charlotte Vaughter, Garland, TX, sister-in-law Lois Morrison, Lee's Summit, MO and many nieces and nephews; her AFS children Eva Moritz (Bjorn), Sweden, Alan Williams (Gillian) New Zealand and AFS grandchildren Martin Torp (Elin), Norway and Sirin Sirimontri, Thailand.



Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Laun Johnson and parents, Truett Monroe Cone and Jessie Lee Sadler.



The family thanks the many caregivers who provided such loving care for Judy over the past few years.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Judy's memory to Columbia College, Judith C. Johnson Endowment, at www.my.ccis.edu/givenow.



