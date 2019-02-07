|
|
June Russell, 92, of Independence, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, MO.
June was born on February 26, 1926 in Essex, Ontario, Canada to William and Mildred Andrew. She was a graduate of Essex High School, Graceland College, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She met her husband at Graceland College in 1946 and they were married 72 years. June loved to travel and had many adventures with her family, her husband, and with friends. She also enjoyed painting and reading through the years. June authored several books sharing of her life, travels, and family stories which have become special keepsakes to all who have received them. She got special pleasure writing poetry and particularly enjoyed creating a special poem for each of her great-grandchildren when they were born. She also wrote inspirational stories for church publications. June was a partner in their family business, Russell and Associates. Her life centered around her love for her family and her light continues to shine through them.
Survivors include her husband Maurice Russell of Independence, MO; son-in-law Jim (Jane) Kalhorn, her son Henry (Laurine) Russell of Lee's Summit, MO and daughter Mary (Mike) Hummel of St. Louis, MO; seven grandchildren, Margaret (Steve) Sampson, Michael (Priscilla) Kalhorn, Sarah (Andrew) Kalhorn, Zach Russell, Regan Russell, Kristin (Chad) Gill, and Erica (Zach) Dyer; fifteen great-grandchildren; her brother Robert Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Russell Kalhorn; her parents, William and Mildred Andrew; her sister Gloria Jacques; and her brother Jim Andrew.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Stone Church, Independence, on Saturday, March 9. Visitation with family members will start prior to the service at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Jane Russell Kalhorn Fund at the Independence School District Foundation, 201 N. Forest, Independence, MO 64050 or the Stone Church, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64050.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 7, 2019