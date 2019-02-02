|
|
Karen L. Day went quickly to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the age of 59. She passed in her home in Lee's Summit, MO.
Karen was born on January 20, 1959 to Toby and Jack Johnson. She graduated from the University of Central Missouri in 1980 and spent the next 37 years working at Honeywell FM&T, where she retired as a Lead Project Engineer in April of 2018. Being recently retired, Karen loved sleeping in, reading books, painting and drawing, watching movies, dancing, investing in her church community, and spending time with her girls and grandkids. Karen was a beloved mother, Grammy, counselor, and mentor. Karen has always been active in a church community and was most recently a part of Epic Church in Lee's Summit.
Karen will be buried at Blue Springs Cemetery. We are comforted that she is now with her mother, Toby Johnson in Heaven.
Karen is the loving and devoted mother of Jan Miller and Megan Faber. She is also survived by her father, Jack Johnson, and her sister, Penny Curtis. Jan is married to Stephen Miller and they have three children, Levi, Noah, and Violet. Megan is married to William Faber. Both daughters reside in the Lee's Summit area and have continued in their mom's footsteps at Honeywell.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at The Church of the Four Corners located at 14300 E US Hwy 40, Kansas City, MO 64136 February 9, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Karen';s life with us. For questions about services please call (816) 803-2327.
In lieu of flowers, Karen was a loving supporter of Voice of the Martyrs, and a donation to them can be made in her honor.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 2, 2019