Services Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St. S Independence , MO 64055 (816) 373-3600 Memorial service 1:00 PM Bishop Spencer Place Celebration of Life Following Services Bishop Spencer's Place

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Lindy P. Dona died peacefully February 15, 2019, at the age of 91.



Lindy was the son of Pasquale and Angeline DiDonato.



Lindy is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irma Mosley Dona. He is also survived by his three children: Kathleen Akiyama and her husband Dennis of Long Beach, California; Bernadette Ashcraft and her husband Scott of Kansas City; and Anthony Dona and his wife Lillian of Dallas. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Kathleen's sons Sherman, Sam, and Steven Sparks along with Sam's wife Jen, as well as Greg Dona, his fiancée Atlee Van Saun, and Stephanie Dona Herold and her husband John Paul. Lindy is survived by siblings Joe Dona, Connie Lenkowski, Patty Nelsen, and Bernadette Mickle.



He was preceded in death by siblings Michael, Mike, Robert, Richard, Anthony, Ann Carr, Francis Marciano, Mary Favatella, and Lucy Shiley.



Lindy was born November 2, 1927. He grew up in Windber, PA, a small coal-mining town. The son of an Italian immigrant miner, he had a colorful childhood given his large family and many friends. Lindy joined the Navy during World War II and served on the USS Hancock aircraft carrier. He was en route to the invasion of Japan when the war ended. While in the service he met Irma in Chicago on Valentine's Day, and they married after a brief courtship. They made one another better and lived happily for 69 years, until he passed. The day he passed, she recalled, "he was the cutest little sailor."



Following several jobs after the service, Lindy moved to Kansas City and became a hairdresser to the stars; working with many of the Music Hall's visiting artists at the Muehlebach Hotel. He later owned a successful beauty salon, Lindy's Powder Box, in Independence, MO. After retiring, he held several jobs before becoming a greeter at Sam's. He enjoyed working at Sam's and remarkably worked until he was 85. He spent the last few years in the wine department, so his family affectionately called him "the Sommelier of Sam's." Lindy had a wonderful sense of humor and was always fun to be with. He loved good food and wine, and would often work up a hearty appetite doing yardwork or painting. A loving father, he sought out opportunities to tell his children and grandchildren how proud he was of them. He and Irma enjoyed special relationships with their grandchildren: going to Royals games and riding rollercoasters with them in his 70s, dancing with every woman he could find at his granddaughter's wedding at 89, and making up his own brand of Italian when visiting Italy with family. Lindy was a lifelong Catholic and has found his final resting place with God.



On behalf of Lindy, his family would like to thank all the caregivers and dog-walkers at Bishop Spencer Place for making his last year as comfortable as possible.



There will be a memorial service Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. at Bishop Spencer

Place for family and caregivers followed by a celebration of Lindy's life at the Westport Room in Bishop Spencer's Place where all are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in his honor may be made to Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church.



