|
|
Lynda Ellen Black, 71 of Independence, MO went to be with her family who preceded her in death. Her parents Edward and Margaret Young, brother Patrick Charles Young, son Ryan Black, grandparents Charles and Teresa Young and her two aunts Mary Tremain and Florence Young.
Lynda is survived by her husband of 51 years James Black, daughter Erica Caudell and her eight grandchildren; Trevor and Trenton Black, Morgan, Jeremy and James Williams and Elizabeth, John and Braelynn Caudell.
Lynda moved with her family at age seven to Independence. She graduated from Van Horn High School and attended one year at CMSU. She was an employee of the City of Independence, and one time secretary of the Fire Chief and a receptionist at the National Frontier Trails Museum. Lynda was Part owner of Primrose Path on the Independence Square and a member of the Young Matrons. Lynda loved people and never met anyone she wouldn't talk to, she leaves many friends and family who will miss her deeply.
The family will hold an informal celebration of life on what would have been her 72nd birthday Friday, February 15 from 6-8 p.m. The celebration will be held at 14300 E 32nd Street in Independence, Missouri for anyone who would like to visit with family and friends.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 13, 2019