Marion R. Millay, 89, of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Marion was born on February 17, 1929, in Edgerton, Missouri, to Eldon and Mary Smith. She grew up in Edgerton and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1947.
Marion loved to travel, visiting 48 states, before starting her family and settling down in Independence, Missouri. A dedicated and loving mother, Marion's greatest source of joy was always her children. That love and pride only grew with the addition of each grandchild and great grandchild. She was at her happiest when surrounded by as many of her loved ones as possible. Her deep passion for reading also brought her great joy and she would be proud to know today that her love of family and reading have been instilled in those she leaves behind.
Marion will forever be remembered by her children, Rita Dodd and Michael Millay, her daughter-in-law, Julia Millay, her brother, Harold Smith, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will have a private service in her memory.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 6, 2019