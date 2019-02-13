Martha "Louise" Heath, 84 of Buckner, MO, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Redwood of Blue Parkway.



The family will greet friends from 1-2 p.m., Saturday at the Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams St., Buckner, MO 64016 followed immediately by a graveside service at Buckner Hill Cemetery.



Donations may be made in her name to the Encompass Health, 219 SW Noel Dr, Suite 219B Lee's Summit, MO 64063.



Louise was born November 15, 1934 in Sterling, Colorado to Clarence Thomas Winsor and Hulda Belle (Yaple) Winsor. She was the tenth and last surviving sibling of twelve brothers and sisters, Virgil Clarence Winsor, Alta Belle Winsor (Myrick), Willard Thomas Winsor, Hulda Marie Winsor (Keller) (Schmidt), Harold Albina Winsor, Ida Marguerite Winsor, Carl Addison Winsor, Chesley Emerson Winsor, Richard Walter Winsor, Raymond Leon Winsor and Francis Howard Winsor.



Louise married Bobby Douglas Holmes in 1953 (Div. 1966) and had two sons, Bobby Duane Holmes (died 1995) and Ricky Dale Holmes and wife Ellen of Lee's Summit, MO. In 1971 she married Charles "Chuck" Wesley Heath who preceded her in death after 29 years of marriage in 2000.



Louise retired from the Mobil Oil Corporation in 1987 after 20 years of service, serving as a Keypunch Operator and Lead Keypunch Operator. She was a soft-spoken lady who was a devoted mother and wife who loved her Welsh Corgi dogs and numerous cats. She enjoyed sewing, music, yard work, collecting recipes and knick-knacks. She spent most of her childhood either in Marion, Ohio or Mountain Grove, MO, however she graduated from Bois D'Arc High School in Bois D'Arc, Missouri in 1953, where she lettered in Softball and Volleyball. Her father operated a Tydol gas station in nearby Plano, MO which is now a Ghost Town on historic Route 66.



She is also survived by four grandchildren, Bobby D. Holmes Jr., Romie Capell, Missy Lynn Holmes (Bass) and Ricky Daniel Holmes.



