M. Caroline Overton, 90, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away February 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Oakland United Methodist Church; burial in Oakland Cemetery, Buckner, MO. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Caroline was born on May 28, 1928, daughter of Paul and Edith (Ross) Wetzel. She grew up in Gallatin, Missouri and married Wayne Overton. They moved to a small farm in the Buckner area where they lived for 60 years and raised 2 children, Ray Overton and Donna Price. She taught 1st grade in Buckner for 23 years and was a member of the United Methodist Church for 60 years. She has 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO, 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 7, 2019