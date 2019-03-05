|
|
Mary Ray Crandall, 91, passed from this earth at her home in Grain Valley due to natural causes on March 2, 2019.
She was born on August 12, 1927 to Albert Olen Ray and Florence Thomas Ray in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from East High School in 1944 and married Elwood Eugene Crandall on May 9, 1947. Mary worked for KC Transit, Western Electric and retired from Lucent Technologies in April of 1987. She was very active in the Telephone Pioneers of America Club and was a member of the Independence First Christian Church since 1947. Mary loved going to her lake cabin and she was extremely proud of the fact that she had 6 Eagle Scouts and 7 members of the Tribe of MIC-O-SAY.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene of 52 years and siblings Doris McCullom, Charles Ray & Louis Niswonger.
Mary is survived by sons, Curt (Deb) of Buckner Missouri & Chris (Stacy) of Independence Missouri; grandsons, Cameron, Corey (Miriam), Benjamin (Joy), Eric (Kari) & Kyle; and great grandkids, Brycen, Kaden, Abigail, Luke, Isaiah, Eva, Lincoln, Lily & Layla.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
The family and Mary suggests contributions be made to Children's Mercy Hospital.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO, 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 5, 2019