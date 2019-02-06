|
|
Nancy Gross, 79, of Independence, MO passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO, 64055.
Nancy was born on March 3, 1939 in Kansas City, MO to Ralph and Pauline (Bledsoe) McDonald. She was a writer's assistant on the sports desk at the Kansas City Star. She met famous athletes and was able to attend many sporting events while working there. Her pride and joy was her family. They took family road trips to Colorado and Texas. It wasn't until 2005 when Nancy took her first airplane flight to Las Vegas. She enjoyed her travels but always loved coming home. Halloween was always a special time where her and her daughters would make cookies and watch scary movies. Sunday mornings were spent watching Joel Olsteen with her grandson, Jeremy. Nancy loved her family deeply and her legacy will live on through each of them.
Her survivors include her daughters: Sherry Eissler and husband Richard of Independence, MO, Sheryl Whitesel of Excelsior Springs, MO; son Allen Redick of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren Jimmy Hugill (Amber), Jason Eissler (Jenny), Jeremy Eissler (Jen), Ryan Whitesel, Brandy Swope (Seth), and Marissa Wells and husband; eleven great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; plus several other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her brother Sonny McDonald, parents, and husband Harold Gross.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 6, 2019