Nina Raps, 92, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 8, 2019.
She was born to the late Paul and Maude Teale on March 10, 1926. She lived her entire life in Independence, MO. She graduated from Northeast High School in 1943. She married Roy Raps on June 1, 1947, who preceded her in death in 1991.
She is survived by their 3 children, Melody Evans (Jim), Steve Raps (Karen) and Cindy McCloud (Phil). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Pratt.
Nina was a strong woman of faith. She was raised at Mount Washington Baptist Church where she also raised her children. Later in life she joined Noland Road Baptist Church where she was an active member until her passing. She set a wonderful example of service to her children. She was the church librarian for many years at Mt. Washington where she instilled the love of reading of all three of her children. She and her husband served in the food pantry at the church and they both volunteered for Meals on Wheels which she continued serving until well into her 80's. She also loved sewing for the Linus Project at church and enjoyed her Tuesday's spent with the other ladies working on the quilts and blankets. She looked forward to her Sunday School class each week and the great friends and fun she had with them.
She was known for her quick wit and dry sense of humor. She was also known for her thoughtfulness in remembering so many with birthday and anniversary cards throughout the years. She loved to garden and her canned green beans and fresh tomatoes are missed by her family.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, February 14, at Noland Road Baptist Church, 4504 S. Noland Road, Independence, MO 64055. Visitation at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. A private family committal service will be held at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 13, 2019