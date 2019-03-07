|
Patricia Ann Fisher, 63, of Independence, MO passed away March 5, 2019.
A visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 7, 2019
