Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
1937 - 2019
Richard Lee "Dick" Lujin Obituary
Dick Lujin, 81, of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO, 64055. A service will follow at 2 p.m. at the chapel.

Dick was born on March 17, 1937 in Kansas City, MO to Richard and Beatrice (Anderson) Lujin. He graduated from Northeast High School and then earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Missouri. On January 29, 1961 he married his college sweetheart, Barbara Wendel and together they had two children. He loved taking family trips to Estes Park, CO and once the kids had grown, he and Barbara enjoyed traveling together. He retired from Lipton Tea and the Department of Energy.

Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. His joy in life was spending time with family and friends. For 30 years, he and his college friends faithfully attended MU football games in Columbia. Dick enjoyed attending his annual all-class high school reunions. He loved keeping in touch with his classmates and meeting friends for coffee.

Dick will be remembered by his loving wife Barbara Lujin of the home; daughter Susan Caruso Mussett and husband Mike of Basehor, KS; son Patrick Lujin and wife Lisa of Overland Park, KS; brother Art Lujin and wife Kathy of Parkville, MO; grandchildren Christina Caruso, Sophia Newmaster (Adam), Alana McMullin (Ben), Mackenzie Lujin, Cassandra Caruso, Carson Lujin, and Payton Lujin; niece Keely Groves (David) and their children; plus several other extended family members.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2019
