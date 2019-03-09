|
|
It is with bittersweet emotion that we, the family and friends of Sherry Hawkins, announce that she passed peacefully into her eternal home on March 6, 2019 in Independence, Mo.
Sherry was born on June 3, 1950 in Kansas City, KS to Juanita (Smith) Hawkins and Ruben Andrew Hawkins,
She is survived by her mother, Juanita Hawkins of Independence, Mo, and sister, Maritta Frizzell of Oak Grove, Mo.
Private services will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to The Greater Kansas City Humane Society in Sherry's name.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 9, 2019