Shirley M. (Gray) Enke, peacefully passed away on February 10, 2019 at the age of 88 years and 9 days.
She was born to Clarence and Grace (Arnold) Gray on February 1, 1931, the sixth child of fifteen. She had five sisters and nine brothers.
On December 31, 1950, Shirley met the love of her life, Lloyd W. Enke. They were married on November 3, 1951. Together they had three sons. She was a very loving, caring and giving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and one granddaughter. She was the sixth child of fifteen born and the sixth of fifteen to pass away.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Lloyd Enke and their three sons: Timothy Enke and wife Tracy, Mark Enke and wife Robin, and Matthew Enke and wife Rhonda; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; four brothers; five sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was very active in her church. She also had several hobbies including sewing, crocheting and quilting. She greatly enjoyed her granddaughters; she finally had little girls to sew for her. Her favorite hobby was making and repairing porcelain dolls. She sewed her own doll clothes and earned several awards for her dolls.
She was affectionately known as the Energizer bunny. She just kept on going. She taught her family, if you set your mind to it, you can do anything. She set her mind to do a lot of things and she did! She will be loved and missed.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, February 15 and services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, February 16, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 17200 E. 39th St. S, Independence, MO; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangement entrusted to Park Lawn Funerals; 816-523-1234.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 14, 2019