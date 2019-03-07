Shirley M. Glenn, 84, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 8, with a service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, both at Carson-Speaks Chapel 1501 W. Lexington, Independence, MO 64052. Burial to follow service at Mound Grove Cemetery.



Shirley was one of three surviving children, born to Archie and Elizabeth (Rowland) Koelmel on February 8, 1935 in Lexington, MO. When she was very young, Shirley was moved to Kansas City, where she grew up and attended Northeast High School. Shirley started working early to help support her family, holding down a couple jobs through high school. After graduation, she started working for Sinclair Oil Company and it was while working there, in 1954, she met Sherman Glenn on a blind date. Eight months later, in July of 1955, the two were married and began their 63-year journey together, eventually welcoming two "fine" sons, John and Jeff. Shirley enjoyed being a wife and mother and she was an excellent homemaker. She also worked outside the home, as a records analyst clerk for the Social Security Administration, where she stayed for 20 years, before retiring in 1995.



Shirley was a wonderful artist, even having one of her pieces displayed at the Nelson-Atkins Art Museum, though she never pursued a career. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping, cooking and baking. Shirley was a special woman with a kind, loving soul.



Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Sherman; sons John Glenn and Jeff Glenn; grandchildren, Jocelynn Combs, Jamie Glenn, Kelsey Lentz, Riley Glenn, and Nolan Glenn; great-grandchildren, Garrett Combs, Brock Combs, Kyndrie Brown, and Taryn Lentz; and nieces Sherry Sims and Kathy Leach.



She is preceded in death both parents; and siblings, Jean Farley and Archie Koelmel.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary