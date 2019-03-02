Terryl "Terry" W. Elliott, 72, of Independence passed February 26, 2019.



He was born September 19, 1946 in Independence, MO, and was one of two sons of Herschel and Vivian (Rockwood) Elliott. He graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1964 and later attended Missouri University in Columbia for Journalism. He went on to publish several books dealing with documentation of the Civil War and the late 1800's, and Poetry.



In 1978 he was married to his best friend and the love of his life Sharon Ann Perryman (Sami) in the home of Rev. Shackleford in Miami, OK. Terry and Sharon's home life was shared by many animals they loved as much as children. Terry worked at Allis-Chalmers and DIT-MCO for nearly 25 years and then started his publishing of books shortly thereafter. Terry was an Eagle Scout and a member of Mic-O-Say. Later in life his passion turned to the memberships of several Civil War study groups, proudly serving in many critical services within these organizations over many years.



He leaves his beloved wife Sharon (Sami); his brother Blake L. Elliott with his significant other Beth Garrett of Kansas City; lifelong friend/cousin Danny Steen and his wife Sue of Independence, MO and cousin Dean Rider of Mountain Home, AR; a step-son Vern Mulkey and his wife Kimberly of Lee's Summit, MO. In his extended family he also leaves additional second cousins and 5 step-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.



Terry was preceded in death by his parents.



In the end, Terry will always be remembered as a loving and caring friend, husband and brother who only wanted to help everyone he knew. He will truly be missed beyond words.



A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service on Thursday, March 7, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO.



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 2, 2019