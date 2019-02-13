Alec Tawn

In Loving Memory of a loving husband, dad, granddad and great-granddad



They say there is a reason

They say that time will heal

But neither time nor reason

Will change the way we feel



For no-one knows the heartache

That lies behind the smile

No-one knows how many times

We have broken down and cried



We want to tell you something

So there won't be any doubt

You're so wonderful to think of

But so hard to live without.



We love and miss you so much, Yvonne, Michael and Jean, Nicola and Les, Mandy and Jason and Tracy,

Grandchildren and

Great Grandchildren xxx Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary