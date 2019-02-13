|
|
Alec Tawn
In Loving Memory of a loving husband, dad, granddad and great-granddad
They say there is a reason
They say that time will heal
But neither time nor reason
Will change the way we feel
For no-one knows the heartache
That lies behind the smile
No-one knows how many times
We have broken down and cried
We want to tell you something
So there won't be any doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to live without.
We love and miss you so much, Yvonne, Michael and Jean, Nicola and Les, Mandy and Jason and Tracy,
Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren xxx
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019