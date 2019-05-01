|
DOBSON
Betty Winifred
Of Chatteris, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 19th April 2019 at her home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John and a much loved mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 9th May 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the George Clare Surgery may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 1, 2019