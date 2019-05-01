Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DOBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty DOBSON

Notice Condolences

Betty DOBSON Notice
DOBSON
Betty Winifred
Of Chatteris, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 19th April 2019 at her home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John and a much loved mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 9th May 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the George Clare Surgery may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.