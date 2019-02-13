Home

BILL WATKINSON

BILL WATKINSON Notice
Of Doddington and formerly Chatteris passed away peacefully on 23rd January aged 89. Loving husband of Enid, dad of Andrew and Graham, father-in-law of Marcelina and Kay and granddad of Katie and Oliver. A Funeral Service will be held at Emmanuel Church Chatteris on 28th February at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Chatteris Friday Group maybe made at the service or sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 72 High Street, Chatteris, PE16 6NN
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019
