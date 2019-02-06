Home

W & W G West
Love Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 1HP
01945 584512
Bryan George REYNOLDS

Bryan George REYNOLDS Notice
Sadly passed away on 16th January 2019 at Amberley Hall, Kings Lynn, aged 82 Years. Dearly loved husband of Beryl and beloved dad of Suzanne, Nigel and Michelle. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service to be held at St Augustines Church, Wisbech on 12th February at 10.15am followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society at the service or sent directly to W & W G West Funeral Directors, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech, PE13 1HP.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
