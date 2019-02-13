|
Sadly passed away at home with his family around him on Thursday 31st January 2019, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of the late Dee, much loved dad to Stuart and Paul, devoted grandad to Wayne, Ben and Lee, loving great-grandad to Chiara and Sienna and brother Tom. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His Funeral service shall take place on Thursday 21st February 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019