Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 3rd February 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father of Keith and the late Roger and father-in-law of Sandra. A cherished grandad of Duncan & Samantha and Richard and great-grandad to Ella. The Funeral Service will take place at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Wisbech on Tuesday 26th February at 11.15am followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only please. Donation's for MAGPAS may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019