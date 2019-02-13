|
|
NORMAN
Ernest Arthur
Of Chatteris passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on 7th February 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Dorothy (Dot), uncle and great uncle. Funeral Service will be held at St Peter and St Paul's Church Chatteris on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 10.30am followed by Interment in New Road Cemetery, Chatteris. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between Askham Community Social Fund and Salvation Army Luncheon Club and may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March,
Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019