Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Arthur Norman

Notice Condolences

Ernest Arthur Norman Notice
NORMAN
Ernest Arthur
Of Chatteris passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on 7th February 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Dorothy (Dot), uncle and great uncle. Funeral Service will be held at St Peter and St Paul's Church Chatteris on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 10.30am followed by Interment in New Road Cemetery, Chatteris. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between Askham Community Social Fund and Salvation Army Luncheon Club and may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March,
Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.