MELTON
Florence Elizabeth 'Betty'
Of Chatteris, passed away peacefully at her home on 1st February 2019 aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved mum of Alan, Linda, Ann, Sally and Richard and a dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Chatteris on Monday 25th February 2019 at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for The Stroke Association may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019