Phyllis, Sally, Tony and Nick would like to thank everyone for their kindness and sympathy shown following the sad loss of Fred. We also appreciate the many cards, messages and flowers received. Thanks to everyone who attended the Funeral and gave generous donations in excess of £550 for East Anglian Air Ambluance. A grateful thanks to Pastor John Tate for the lovely service. Also the carers, district nurses, doctors and the ambulance service who attended Fred over the past 4 years. Special thanks to Tony Landin and staff at Turner & Sons for their friendly and efficient Funeral arrangements.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
