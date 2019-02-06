Resources More Obituaries for Geoffrey WILKINSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geoffrey WILKINSON

Notice Sally, Andrew and family would like to say how much they have appreciated the many cards and messages of sympathy received after the sad death of Geoffrey. Thank you to all who attended the Funeral and made donations to be shared between Critical Care Coronary Unit at QEHKL and The Royal British Legion. Thank you to the Keith Aplin for funeral service, Scott and Diane at Peter Barnes Funerals for their care, attention and support. A special thanks to Dr Clitheroe and previously Dr Rosier, for their care and ongoing support with Dad's medical needs and to the Team on Critical Care Coronary Unit in his last few days. Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices