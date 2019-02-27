|
|
ABBOTT
George
Of March passed away peacefully on 14th February 2019,
aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Topsy, much loved father of Michael and the late Gill, father-in-law of Kim and devoted grandad of James and Paige and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 27, 2019